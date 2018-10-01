

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they are looking for a suspect after two men were stabbed during a downtown fight.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Ouellette Avenue for a large group of people fighting on Sunday around 1 a.m.

As officers arrived, police say the large crowd dispersed and two victims were located who sustained stab wounds.

The victims were both identified as men in their early twenties.

One victim was transported to hospital with serious injuries and the other with minor injuries.

The suspect was described a black man, 5'11, 190lbs, with braided hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt with white pattern and black pants.

The Major Crime Branch is actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700

ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.