Police investigating downtown stabbing
Downtown Windsor stabbing on Sept. 30, 2018. (Gord Bacon/AM800)
AM800, CTV Windsor
Published Sunday, September 30, 2018 10:17AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 30, 2018 10:18AM EDT
One man is in hospital after a stabbing on Ouellette Ave near Maiden Lane.
The call came in around 1:30am Sunday morning.
Police say the man sent to hospital has serious injuries, but is in stable condition.
A second man was treated for minor injuries.
The suspect is described as a black male.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.
.@WindsorPolice confirm man was taken to hospital after a stabbing on Ouellette Ave. at Maiden Ln. no details on his status. More to come. @AM800News @CTVWindsor #cklw pic.twitter.com/AUc4ig5tAT— Gord Bacon (@baconAM800) September 30, 2018