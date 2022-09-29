Police seek missing 61-year-old Windsor man
Windsor police are looking for a missing 61-year-old man.
Police say Peter Budinsky, was last seen in the 500 block of Bruce Ave. at 6:30 p.m. on Sep. 26.
He is 5’11”, 260 lbs, and walks with a limp. He was last seen wearing a sweater with a jacket over (colours unknown).
If you see him, call Windsor police immediately.
