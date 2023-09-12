Police recover stolen vehicle, continue investigation into Tecumseh arson

Essex County OPP continue to investigate an arson that occurred over the long weekend in Tecumseh, and now believe it could be related to a stolen vehicle that was found in Windsor.

Police say a Chevrolet Camaro that was reported stolen from Intersection Road in Tecumseh on Monday, Sept. 4 was located in Windsor on Friday, Sept. 8.

Investigators continue to look into an arson that happened on Saturday, Sept. 3, the day before the vehicle was reported stolen, around 2:30 a.m. also on Intersection Road.

Police believe sometimes before 2:30 a.m., unknown suspects went to the address and set fire to the home.

There were no injuries reported.

Investigators believe the vehicle theft and arson are related.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

Investigators are asking residents that live in the surrounding area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious people, vehicles or activity in relation to this incident. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com.