Home arson and theft of Camaro investigated in Tecumseh

Essex County OPP say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding a suspicious fire and vehicle theft at a home in Tecumseh.

On Sunday, around 2:30 a.m., the OPP Tecumseh Detachment responded to a structure fire at an Intersection Road address.

It was determined that sometime before 2:30 a.m., unknown individuals attended the address and set fire to the residence. No injuries were reported. Investigators believe this incident to be an act of arson.

On Monday around 5:15 p.m., a report was received regarding the theft of a motor vehicle from the same address on Intersection Road.

A 1980 Chevrolet Camaro, dark green in colour with Ontario Licence plate BMCM721 was loaded onto a flat bed tow truck. The tow truck was white in colour and did not have any identifiable markings.

Investigators believe the arson and the theft of the motor vehicle are related.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit with the assistance of OPP Forensic Identification Services in conjunction with the Ontario Fire Marshall's Office is continuing to investigate this incident.

Investigators are asking community residents that live in the surrounding area who may have video surveillance systems to check their footage to see if they captured any suspicious person(s), vehicle(s) or activity in relation to this incident. If anyone has information, they are being asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.