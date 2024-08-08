Police looking to identify indecent act suspect

The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

On July 25, police received reports of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while looking in a window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.

The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.