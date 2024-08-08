WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Police looking to identify indecent act suspect

    (Source: Windsor police/X) (Source: Windsor police/X)
    Share

    The Windsor police are looking to identify a suspect in an indecent act investigation.

    On July 25, police received reports of an unknown man who committed an indecent act while looking in a window of a residence in the 400 block of Sand Point Court.

    The suspect is described as a white male with a slender build, short hair and facial hair.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 extension 4830. Tips can also be sent anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News