Police investigate three-vehicle crash in South Windsor, one person in hospital

Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Northwood Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Courtesy: Jake Couvillion) Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision on Northwood Avenue in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Courtesy: Jake Couvillion)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver