Police investigate pair of break and enters across Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating two separate break and enters.

Officers say they attended a complaint of a break and enter on Old Glass Road in Wallaceburg.

Police believe that sometime overnight, unknown suspect(s) forced entry into two storage units and removed assorted tools.

Additionally, police attended an alarm call at a business on Talbot Street in Blenheim at approximately 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

According to police, the front door was shattered. Security video allegedly revealed a single suspect smashing the door with a metal rod. The suspect fled the scene.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are encouraged to contact Chatham-Kent Police Service.