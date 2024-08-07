Police in Lakeshore looking for 'Jody'

OPP in Lakeshore are hoping the public can help to find a person reported missing from the Puce area.

According to police, Jody, 59, was last seen on July 28, some time in the afternoon.

She is described as white, about 4' 11" tall, heavy build with shoulder length brown hair that is greying. She has brown eyes and glasses and is known to wear colourful and vibrant clothing.

Police and family members are concerned for her safety and are asking anyone who may have any information to contact the OPP immediately at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via a mobile phone.