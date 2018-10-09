

CTV Windsor





Windsor police say they have identified a woman’s body that was pulled from the Detroit River near the Riverfront Festival Plaza.

Officers were called to a marine emergency in the Detroit River around Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street on Oct. 4 around 3:30 p.m.

A witness told police they could see a body floating in the Detroit River.

Through investigation by the Major Crime Branch, officers were able to positively identify the female.

Police say she is a resident of Windsor in her 50's and no foul play is suspected. Police did not release her name.

