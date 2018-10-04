

CTV Windsor





Windsor police are asking for help identifying a woman who was pulled from the Detroit River.

Patrol officers were called to a marine emergency in the Detroit River in the area of Riverside Drive East and Goyeau Street on Thursday around 3:30 p.m. A witness advised that they could see a body floating in the river.

Officers and the Windsor Police Marine Unit attended the scene. Officers located and retrieved a deceased woman.

There was no identification found on the woman, who appears to be 35 to 45 years of age.

The Windsor Police Major Crime Branch continues to investigate the identity of the female and circumstances surrounding her death.

Investigators say there's nothing suspicious at this time, but the investigation continues.

Police ask that you review the description of the female and call with any information.

She is described as a white woman, 35-45 years of age with thinning hair. She was wearing a black suit, red long sleeve sweater, sunglasses and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.