Police identify Amherstburg man killed in crash involving dump truck
Tecumseh firefighters extricated one person after a crash involving a dump truck and SUV on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, January 23, 2018 2:43PM EST
Essex County OPP have released the name of an Amherstburg man killed in a collision between a dump truck and SUV.
Robbie Brant, 38, died from injuries sustained in the crash on Jan. 18.
Brant, the driver of the SUV, collided with a truck on Howard Avenue .
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
Police say charges are not anticipated.