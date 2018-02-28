

Windsor police are crediting alert officers for arresting two people related to a stolen vehicle.

Patrol officers learned of the stolen vehicle when they were called to the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive on Friday.

Shortly after midnight on Sunday, a driver of the vehicle attended a gas station in the 2600 block of Jefferson Boulevard, pumped a quantity of gas, and drove off without paying.

The property crimes unit continued the investigation and obtained video surveillance of the gas theft.

Shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, officers from the Drug and Gun Enforcement Unit (DIGS) were active in an unrelated investigation in the 1300 block of Wellington Avenue when they observed the involved stolen vehicle arrive and park in the area.

Alert officers recognized the vehicle as being stolen and arrested the driver and front seat passenger without incident.

Kristopher Lucier, 31, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property, theft under $5,000, breach recognizance.

Valerie Wilkins, 27, from Windsor, is charged with possession of stolen property.

Police say the case serves as a wonderful example of the importance of reporting stolen property to the police, the value of surveillance evidence to law enforcement efforts, and the age-old principle that police officers are working 24/7.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.