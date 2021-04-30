WINDSOR, ONT. -- Point Pelee National Park is encouraging Canadians to bird from home this season.

During the spring migration, Point Pelee will offer virtual programming and is encouraging residents to bird in their local areas and check out how many birds you can see in your backyard or neighbourhood.

The virtual activities will run online May 1 to May 24.

There will be virtual lunch and learn sessions from birding experts on the park’s Facebook page, where they will share bird identification tips, interesting facts and images of your favourite spring migrants.

All in park programming has been cancelled at Point Pelee this year, but the part remains open for outdoor exercise.