WINDSOR, ONT. -- A special noise bylaw waiver by the City of Windsor will allow the Windsor Islamic Association to broadcast The Adhan, a Muslim call to prayer, at Sunset until the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The city approved the request on Tuesday morning after members of the Islamic association petitioned Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison and mayor Drew Dilkens for the noise bylaw waiver.

According to the mayor’s office, the waiver was made because the faith group is unable to congregate as a result of physical distancing measures in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Adhan was broadcast for the first time on Tuesday just before 8:40 p.m. over a loud speaker, lasting about three minutes. The prayer will continue every night at sunset until the end of Ramadan, which falls on May 23 this year.

The waiver is already being met with criticism. The “Concerned Citizens of Windsor” have launched a Change.org petition against the city’s exemption.

“This is an unacceptable noise and isn’t necessary to practice a religion,” the petition reads. “All should be able to recite whatever prayer in their homes without disturbing others. Please stop this.”

Officials have not responded to a request for comment.

More to come.