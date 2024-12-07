WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor’s weekend weather

    A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown) A CTV News Windsor viewer submitted photo of a blue jay from March 2024. (Source: Mike Brown)
    On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of flurries in the afternoon and a high of plus 4.

    Saturday night will be mainly cloudy with the temperature steady near plus 4.

    Sunday warms up to a high of 7 degrees with mainly cloudy conditions.

    To start your workweek, Monday will see periods of rain with a high of 9.

    Here’s a look at the Windsor region’s forecast

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of flurries this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High plus 4. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 2 or low.

    Saturday night: Mainly cloudy. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 diminishing to 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Temperature steady near plus 4.

    Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Wind west 30 km/h becoming light in the morning. High 7. UV index 1 or low.

    Monday: Periods of rain. High 9.

    Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High plus 4.

    Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 2.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High minus 3.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2.

