PGA Tour Canada announces Windsor stop this summer

The PGA Tour Canada is making a stop in Windsor this summer.

The tournament returns to the city for the Windsor Championship at Ambassador Golf Club July 31-Aug. 6.

The golf tour announced its 2023 schedule on Thursday, featuring a calendar of 10 tournaments that begins in June and concludes in September.

Tour officials say after a successful inaugural Fortinet Cup season, this marks the second year of the competition that rewards top points-earners during the PGA Tour Canada season.

“We couldn’t have been more pleased with our 2022 season. Introducing the Fortinet Cup was so fulfilling for everybody associated with PGA TOUR Canada, and it was extremely gratifying to again team with long-time partners and venues while also welcoming new communities, golf courses and partners. It’s with a significant amount of pride that we present this new schedule,” said PGA Tour Canada executive director Scott Pritchard.

“We’ve put together a strong group of tournaments in conjunction with our partners, sponsors and host organizations, and while our season is still a few months away, we can’t wait to get underway.”

Following six Qualifying Tournaments that lead up to the regular season, PGA TOUR Canada will begin its season June 12-18, at the Royal Beach Victoria Open at Uplands Golf Club in British Columbia’s capital city.

“We feel there is a good pacing to the tournaments, our breaks coming at strategic times, allowing the players to regroup and recharge at critical points during the season,” Pritchard said.