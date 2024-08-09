WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Pedestrian dead following collision with a vehicle

    OPP in Leamington are investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian.

    On Thursday just before noon, emergency services were called to the incident on Erie Street South at Mill Street in Leamington.

    Police said the pedestrian, an 86-year-old woman, was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

    The OPP continue the investigation and are asking anyone with information to contact them. Police can be called at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers can be called at 1-800-222-8477.

    More information will be provided as it becomes available.

