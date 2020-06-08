WINDSOR, ONT. -- The annual installation of the Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain along Windsor’s riverfront is set to take place this week.

The fountain is going up in its usual spot in the water alongside Coventry Gardens.

The fountain, which would normally have been installed in time for the Victoria Day long weekend, was put on hold due to Ontario Government COVID-19 work restrictions last month. With these restrictions now lifted, it is intended for the fountain to be operational by Saturday, June 13.

“With so many of our annual celebrations and traditions put on hold due to the pandemic, it is particularly meaningful that we will be installing the Peace Fountain – a signature Windsor institution,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens.

The Peace Fountain, which is the only international floating fountain in the world, can propel water 70 feet into the air and displays a colourful light show at night.