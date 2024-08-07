Past Olympians living in Windsor offer insight into the games

The Paris Olympics have captivated Windsor-Essex -- exciting fans while stirring up memories for those who have experienced the games firsthand.

David Trembley was born and raised in Stoney Point, Ont.

He followed his father’s footsteps into the world of wrestling – a path he took all the way to the London 2012 Olympic Games.

“I always had that dream of being an Olympian,” Trembley said.

“That’s the highest you can do in the sport of wrestling.”

In the Freestyle 55 kilogram competition, Trembley placed 16th out of 19 competitors – a result he said he wasn’t happy with.

“It was heartbreaking,” he said.

“The Olympics themselves are a roller coaster of emotions.”

David Trembley competing in the 2012 London Olympics. (Source: The Canadian Press)

Considering his experience, Trembley watches the Paris 2024 games through a different lens than most.

He knows firsthand the pressure, excitement and hunger the athletes we see on TV are feeling.

“You're representing your country, you're representing your team, you're representing yourself,” Trembley said.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself to do well. For some athletes, it's the same.”

David Trembley competes against a Turkey athlete in the 2012 London Olympics. (Source: The Canadian Press)

Another Windsorite who knows these feelings firsthand is gymnast Robert Stanescu.

In the Beijing 2008 games, he competed for Romania in several Artistic Gymnastics competitions – placing 7th overall on the rings.

“It was nerve-wracking,” he said.

“20,000 to 30,000 people in the stands, watching you and maybe three or four other guys at the same time. There are a lot of eyes.”

Stanescu moved to Windsor in 2012, opening Alpha Gymnastics Academy with his wife.

Together, they train future gymnasts but also have been watching this summer’s games as fans.

Robert Stanescu at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. (Provided by Robert Stanescu)

“We have different expectations based on what the athletes do,” he said.

“We see things a little bit differently. We know what the score means more than an average person watching the Olympics.”

Stanescu said the casual fan might not understand just how much effort each individual athlete has put into making it to the games.

“And the commitment that has to be there, inside and outside of the gym. It's not just when you're training,” he said.

He recognizes great talent in the kids and teens he trains at Alpha Gymnastics – but it will be up to them to put in the work.

“At the end of the day, it's how far they want to go,” Stanescu said.

Robert Stanescu poses with an Olympic Torch. (Provided by Robert Stanescu)

Trembley, too, remains dedicated to his sport.

He’s taken a job with the Ontario Amateur Wrestling Association – offering mentorship to Tecumseh’s Linda Morais as she embarked on her first Olympic journey in Paris.

“My message to her is: you belong at the Olympics,” he said.

“You’re there to compete with the best of the best.”

Robert Stanescu at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. (Provided by Robert Stanescu)

You might never know either of these men had competed with the best of the best if you were to see them on the street – but there are numerous Olympians in Windsor-Essex.

Those who have competed in games past and those who will get there one day.