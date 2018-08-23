

CTV Windsor





A Windsor woman is not satisfied with the settlement she was awarded after her dog was killed by another dog.

Gina Bourque launched a lawsuit seeking $25,000, but says she was awarded less than half of that amount in court on Thursday.

“I’m never going to see a cent of this,” Bourque told CTV News. “We were trying to set a precedent for everyone that comes after us.”

Bourque’s four-month-old Shih Tzu named Kodi was attacked by a Bullmastiff at the Ford Test Track Park in September of 2016, and later died.

Bourque claimed a woman with a larger dog released it in the small dog area of the park.

In provincial offences court on May 17, Shelby Sheehan pleaded guilty to being an owner of a dog which had beaten or attacked a domestic animal.

Sheehan was fined $610 and handed a six-month probation sentence.

Bourque says Sheehan didn’t show up in court on Thursday, but the case proceeded.

“I hope it helps people in the future, but it doesn’t bring my dog back,” says Bourque.