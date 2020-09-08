Advertisement
Overheated compressor blamed for heavy smoke at car dealership
Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10:21AM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10:33AM EDT
Crews were called to Motor City Chrysler at Tecumseh Road and Walker Road on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020. (Courtesy _OnLocation_/ Twitter)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor firefighters responded to heavy smoke at a local car dealership.
Crews were called to Motor City Chrysler at Tecumseh Road and Walker Road Monday night.
Fire officials say an overheated compressor in the service area created the smoke, but there was no fire.
Firefighters removed smoke from all areas of the building.
CTV News contacted the dealership Tuesday morning and it is open.