WINDSOR, ONT -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit’s (WECHU) surveillance and monitoring system has identified an increase in drug-related overdoses through January 18 to Jan. 20, 2021.

WECHU said over the the time perdiod there were nine fentanyl related emergency department visits as well as one additional overdose involving methamphetamine.

"The overdoses are higher than expected when compared to historical numbers for the same reporting week," WECHU said in a release.

Although not formally confirmed through hospital verification processes, information received in reports from a local community partner have described the use of Carfentanil as the cause of some recent overdoses.

Partners involved in the WECOSS including WECHU, Windsor Regional Hospital, Essex Windsor-EMS, Erie Shores Healthcare, and Police Services continue to monitor this increase and are working to understand more about these reported cases.

For signs & symptoms of opioid overdose and what to do, visit the WECOSS website: How Can Overdose Be Prevented?