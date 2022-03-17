Over 60 new 'affordable homes' promised for Windsor-Essex

Windsor, Ont. -

The federal government says Windsor-Essex is getting funding for over 60 new affordable homes in Windsor-Essex.

Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen announced nearly $20 million in federal funding to create an estimated 61 new affordable homes for individuals and families in Windsor, Essex County and the Caldwell First Nation, through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI).

These housing units is intended to support Canadians who are in uncertain housing situations, experiencing or at risk of homelessness or living in temporary shelters.

These new homes will offer their residents stability and safety and is another way our National Housing Strategy continues to ensure no one is left behind," says Hussen.

The first project, located at 310 Sherk Street in Leamington, will be managed by the Bridge Youth Resource Centre and will consist of eight units for young adults, women, Indigenous people, and Black Canadians.

“Through this initiative, we are continuing the work to support our youth in reaching their potential as well as achieve our strategic vision goals,” says Krista Rempel, executive director of The Bridge Youth Resource Centre.“This project is part of a larger tiny home initiative to create a safe and inclusive community that extends to service other population groups, including young adults, women, seniors, Indigenous people and Black Canadians."

The second project, to be operated by Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation, will be located at 462 Crawford Street in Windsor. The 15 units will be targeted to young adults, those living with physical disabilities, Indigenous people and Black Canadians.

The third project will also be operated by the Windsor Essex Community Housing Corporation and will be located at 3351 Bloomfield in Windsor. The project will create approximately 12 units, including for Indigenous people, women and children, Black Canadians, those experiencing homelessness or those at risk of homelessness, those with physical disabilities and racialized groups.

All three projects are expected to be substantially complete by the end of 2022.

Two additional projects, led by the Caldwell First Nation, will build 26 units for members of the Caldwell First Nation. The units will be a mix of townhomes and fourplexes for seniors and other members of the community.

Both projects are expected to be complete by summer 2022.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities.