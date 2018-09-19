

CTV Windsor





The Windsor Essex County Health Unit has suspended 578 students born between 2008 and 2013 with incomplete immunization records.

The school suspension went into effect Wednesday morning and can last up to 20 days.



Students who are suspended as of September 19th must submit their completed immunization record in the following ways:

-By bringing their immunization record in to the Health Unit to be updated

-By having their updated immunization record faxed in by their doctor or nurse practitioner

Immunization records are accepted between the hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday at:

Windsor: 1005 Ouellette Ave. Windsor, Ontario N9A4J8

Leamington: 33 Princess Street, Leamington, Ontario N8H 5C5

-Immunization records submitted on the secure online website must have a record uploaded along with the inputting of information to be accepted.



As soon as the required vaccine information is provided to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, the student’s immunization record will be updated. Both the parent and the school principal will be informed that the suspension has been lifted and the student can return to school.



It’s important for parents to note that if they would like their child to return to school the same day the record is updated, they will need to visit the Health Unit in person to obtain a rescind letter and present it to their school.

Otherwise, parents may wait until the following school day at which time the student will no longer be on the suspension list. Updated suspension lists will be faxed to School Principals each morning before 8:00 a.m.



To assist families in receiving any outstanding vaccines for their child, drop in immunization clinics are available for students at the Health Unit’s Ouellette Ave location from Monday Sept. 17 to Friday Sept. 21 and again, Monday Sept. 24 to Friday Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.