WINDSOR, ONT. -- Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says an outbreak was declared Sunday with three patients and two staff having tested positive for COVID-19.

The hospital said the outbreak is on 3N in the St. Y. Emara Centre for Healthy Aging and Mobility and all outbreak precautions have been implemented on the unit.

“It is important to note that all services at HDGH, including those at the Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre remain a safe place for our staff, physicians, visitors and community at large,” a news release from HDGH said.

The outbreak at the hospital’s Crisis and Mental Wellness Centre continues with two staff members having tested positive to date. HDGH anticipates this outbreak will be resolved as of Tuesday, Jan. 19.

The hospital said it will provide further updates on its outbreaks as more information becomes available.