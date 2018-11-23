

CTV Windsor





It has been a long time coming, but traffic is again moving smoothly again on Ouellette Avenue.

The City of Windsor has completed phase six of the $6.7-million streetscape project and all lanes are now fully open from Wyandotte St. to Elliott St.

City officials admit the project fell two months behind schedule, but the work finished on budget.

The entire project involved sewer improvements, which was completed earlier.

The latest work involved new street and pedestrian lighting, a "flex-zone" to allow for patios and public events, plus a revised cross section to facilitate two lanes of traffic with on-street parking.

The number of lanes is reduced from four to two, to allow for the additional on-street parking.

Work on the sewage and streetscape improvements began in late-February.