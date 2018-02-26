

CTV Windsor





City officials say the Ouellette Avenue streetscape improvements are entering the “home stretch,” but a portion of the road will be closed until October.

The underground infrastructure has been completed and the intersection work at Ouellette Avenue and Wyandotte Street is in place, so now the finishing improvements can be made to Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte and Elliott Streets.

“This has been a major undertaking for an important section of roadway entering our downtown core,” says planner Adam Coates. “But we’ve done the behind the scenes work now, so we can move on to what residents can look forward to enjoying.”

Improvement will focus on surface features, such as the sidewalk and roadway and will extend from building face to building face on each side.

Key features will include a revised cross section to facilitate two lanes of traffic with on-street parking; new street and pedestrian lighting; the introduction of a “flex zone” to allow for patios and public events; new paving materials; plantings and more.

The work is beginning on Monday and requires the closure of Ouellette Avenue between Wyandotte Street and Elliott Street until October of this year.

Only a single lane northbound will be open for local traffic. Detour signs will be posted for non-local traffic.

The intersection of Wyandotte and Ouellette will generally remain open to traffic except the restriction of southbound movements onto Ouellette south of Wyandotte.

Pedestrian access will be maintained throughout the project with the exception of short periods of time when construction is taking place adjacent to a building. Access to local businesses will be maintained.

Transit Windsor will also be detouring their bus routes during construction, and details can be found on the Transit Windsor section of the City of Windsor website.

For more information on construction and detours Call 311, or see the City of Windsor Database and Map at citywindsor.ca.