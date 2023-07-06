Organization calls on Ontario government to enact emergency measures addressing heat stress in farm worker community

The organization, Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW), is calling on the provincial government to enact emergency protections addressing heat stress for Ontario’s agricultural workers.

A news release issued by the group Thursday says farm workers are raising the alarm regarding the hazards of air quality as well as the scorching heat in both the fields and greenhouses.

The group says several workers have raised fears of the long term consequences of poor air quality resulting from the forest fires, while others are demanding action against the heat and potential health implications.

“Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is demanding immediate emergency protections for the tens of thousands of agricultural workers employed in Ontario,” the release states. “The Ford government must end its inaction and enact protections to address occupational health and safety hazards such as heat stress, poor air quality, and chemical and pesticide exposure.”

According to J4MW, Ontario does not provide any industry specific regulations for agriculture workers, “exacerbating an already crisis-level situation.”

J4MW is demanding the implementation of the following emergency: