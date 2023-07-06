Organization calls on Ontario government to enact emergency measures addressing heat stress in farm worker community
The organization, Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW), is calling on the provincial government to enact emergency protections addressing heat stress for Ontario’s agricultural workers.
A news release issued by the group Thursday says farm workers are raising the alarm regarding the hazards of air quality as well as the scorching heat in both the fields and greenhouses.
The group says several workers have raised fears of the long term consequences of poor air quality resulting from the forest fires, while others are demanding action against the heat and potential health implications.
“Justice for Migrant Workers (J4MW) is demanding immediate emergency protections for the tens of thousands of agricultural workers employed in Ontario,” the release states. “The Ford government must end its inaction and enact protections to address occupational health and safety hazards such as heat stress, poor air quality, and chemical and pesticide exposure.”
According to J4MW, Ontario does not provide any industry specific regulations for agriculture workers, “exacerbating an already crisis-level situation.”
J4MW is demanding the implementation of the following emergency:
- Shutting down farms and paying workers in extreme crisis events;
- Paying workers when they are not employed as a result of climate-related issues such as forest fires, extreme heat, major thunderstorms and heavy rain;
- Enacting heat stress protections for workers;
- Strengthening anti-reprisal measures and proactive inspections;
- Implementing paid breaks and providing permanent paid sick days for agricultural workers;
- Providing sufficient shelters, functioning bathrooms and drinking water for workers at the expense of the employer;
- Providing first aid, hydration stations, and on-site medical support (RN or RPNs);
- Permitting third party complaints at the Ontario Labour Relations Board;
- Ending agricultural exclusions under the Employment Standards Act;
- Incorporating race and gender analysis in both occupational health and safety and employment standards;
- Ensuring that agricultural harvesters are being paid holiday pay;
- Implementing clear trigger temperatures for extreme heat and humidity, including indoor temperatures (e.g., greenhouses); and
- Preventive measures to avoid overheating including: specific requirements for shade, acclimatization for new and returning workers, mandatory cool-down rest periods during high temperatures, along with access to preventive cool-down measures as needed.
