

CTV Windsor





Anyone in Lakeshore needing assistance to fill and load sandbags can turn to the OPP for help today.

Auxiliary officers will be at locations across the city to help those who need it to fill sandbags and load them into their vehicles.

The town is asking waterfront residents to put sandbags in place due to the threat of flooding.

Anyone who needs assistance can go to Lions Park, the former Belle River Arena, the Lakeshore Public Works yard, and the Golfview Drive Parkette.

Times are between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sandbags themselves are available at the Atlas Tube Centre or Lions Park.