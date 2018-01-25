

CTV Windsor





Essex County OPP are looking for witnesses after the front window was smashed at a liquor store in Lakeshore.

Police received a glass break alarm at the LCBO in the 300 block of Notre Dame Street in Belle River at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers attended and confirmed the front window had been broken, but no entry had been gained to the business.

Any person with information regarding the person(s) responsible for this crime should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police Lakeshore Detachment at 519-728-1810.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.