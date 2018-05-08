

CTV Windsor





The first group of retailers has been revealed for Devonshire Mall’s new food court.

It’s scheduled to open in June 27.

The retailers include: Cultures, Kentucky Fried Chicken, Taco Bell, Tim Hortons, Mucho Burrito, Feta & Olives, Hurry Curry, A & W, Niko Sushi, and Freshly Squeezed.

Mandarin Restaurant and a relocated Shoppers Drug Mart will join the grand opening festivities along with Mountain Warehouse, Bikini Village and a relocated and redesigned Footlocker.

The new food court will house 15 retailers, an expanded seating area, a new entranceway, new washroom facilities and an organic food recycling program, all within a bright and welcoming new space.

“We are very proud and pleased to make this announcement today and look forward to sharing more information on new retailers joining the tenant mix at Devonshire Mall,” says mall general manager Chris Savard.

“Construction in the remaining food court units will be ongoing throughout the summer along with ceiling and floor treatments throughout the centre.”

Savard says the retail expansion is complimented by a program of renovations throughout the mall creating a bright, modern and welcoming feel throughout the centre.

Floor and ceiling treatment construction continues as well as the upgrades at each entranceway and the addition of the new entranceway leading to the new food court.