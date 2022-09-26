OPP release identity of victims in fatal crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore

Essex County OPP have identified two people who died in a crash on Highway 401 in Lakeshore.

On Friday at 7:25 p.m., Lakeshore OPP received a report of a three-vehicle collision in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 just east of Belle River Road.

Members of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) are assisting Lakeshore OPP with this ongoing investigation.

Police say investigation determined that two passenger vehicles and a commercial vehicle collided.

The two occupants of one of the passenger vehicles involved were pronounced dead at the scene.

OPP have identified them as Syed Mehdi Hussein Bokhari, 55, from Mississauga, Ont. and Syeda Samina Sudhra Bokhari, 62, from Calgary.

The OPP is continuing to investigate and is seeking public assistance with this investigation. Investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses or members of the motoring public that may have captured this crash on dash camera or anyone that witnessed the event. If anyone has any information, they are being asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.