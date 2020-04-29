WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer in Lakeshore.

The crime unit is investigating an incident that took place on April 23.

Around 9 p.m., a woman says she was driving on Naylor Side Road near the intersection of North Talbot Road and was pulled over by a vehicle with red and blue flashing lights.

A man allegedly approached the driver's side window wearing clothing resembling the uniform of a police officer.

The person was described as white, approximately 30-40-years-old, tall and fit, having short brown hair and a scruffy beard.

Through extensive investigation, police say they confirmed that the individual involved was not a police officer and the OPP is asking for assistance in identifying him.

The OPP is asking anyone having information regarding this incident or who can assist with the identification of this individual and/or vehicle contact them at 519-723-2491 or 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.