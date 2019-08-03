

CTV Windsor





OPP are investigating an overnight single vehicle rollover in Essex.

Little details have been released at this time.

What we do know is Highway 3 between County Road 27 and 29 were blocked off to traffic for several house.

Police were on scene to determine what happened.

The number of people inside the vehicle is unknown.

It is also unclear if anyone was sent to hospital and if any charges have been laid.

Highway 3 has since reopened.