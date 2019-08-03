OPP investigating late night rollover in Essex
CTV Windsor
Published Saturday, August 3, 2019 12:02PM EDT
OPP are investigating an overnight single vehicle rollover in Essex.
Little details have been released at this time.
What we do know is Highway 3 between County Road 27 and 29 were blocked off to traffic for several house.
Police were on scene to determine what happened.
The number of people inside the vehicle is unknown.
It is also unclear if anyone was sent to hospital and if any charges have been laid.
Highway 3 has since reopened.