OPP investigating crash on Highway 3
OPP are investigating after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 3 on Friday.
It happened just before 8:30 p.m. near Cameron Sideroad in Kingsville.
Police say one driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and the occupants from the other two vehicles were treated by EMS at the scene.
Highway 3 was closed for several hours between Arner Townline and Cameron Sideroad for the investigation but has since reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Windsor Top Stories
BREAKING | PSAC announces general strike beginning Wednesday
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | With strike mandate in hand, federal union expected to make an announcement Monday
Canada's largest federal public service union is expected to reveal what came of last-ditch talks over the weekend after threatening the largest strike against a single employer in Canada's history.
In low-income neighbourhoods, babies of immigrant parents are born healthier: study
In Ontario's poorest neighbourhoods, newborns of non-refugee immigrant mothers face a lower risk of serious illness and death than those born to Canadian-born parents, according to a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal on Monday.
Internal audit raises red flags over maintenance of graves, cemeteries for veterans
An internal report by Veterans Affairs Canada is raising red flags over the country's military graves and cemeteries, warning that more permanent funding is needed to keep them from falling into disrepair.
Indigenous people more likely to be hospitalized with influenza: study
Indigenous groups are disproportionately impacted by influenza in numerous countries worldwide, including Canada, according to the first study to measure this issue on such a wide scale.
Top Kremlin critic convicted of treason, given 25 years
A Russian court convicted a top opposition activist of treason on Monday for publicly denouncing Moscow's war in Ukraine and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It was the latest move in the Kremlin's relentless crackdown on anyone who dares to criticize the invasion.
Elon Musk's SpaceX set for debut flight of Starship rocket system to space
Elon Musk's SpaceX made final preparations early on Monday to launch its powerful new Starship rocket system to space for the first time, on a brief but highly anticipated uncrewed test flight from the Gulf Coast of Texas.
Norse colonists in Greenland imported North American timber longer than suspected: study
New research has provided a clue into the extent that Norse colonists on Greenland used imported timber from not just northern Europe but also North America.
Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa
The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.
'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years
The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of 'The Phantom of the Opera,' ending Broadway's longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.
Kitchener
Hospitals in Waterloo region consider dropping certain masking requirements starting Monday
For the first time in more than three years, masks will no longer be required in some Ontario hospitals.
Upgrades to Waterloo crematorium to be voted on by council
Waterloo city council will be voting on upgrades to the Parkview crematorium, including an additional request for funding.
Crash closes road in Woolwich Township
A crash has closed a stretch of road in Woolwich Township on Monday.
London
Firefighters battle house fire in Clinton
Fire crews in Huron County are fighting a house fire in Clinton.
Owners vow to rebuild after Wortley Village cafe destroyed by fire
The owners of the Black Walnut Bakery and Cafe in London’s Wortley Village are vowing to rebuild, after a Sunday morning fire destroyed the beloved community hub.
Warm temperatures vanish in exchange for cold snap
From one extreme to the next. The London region has gone from summer to more fall-like temperatures.
Barrie
Bradford's Holland Street closed for early morning police investigation
Police closed Holland St., East between Barrie, Simcoe and Nelson streets for an active investigation at 5:44 a.m. today.
Barrie's Ukrainian community reflects on war during Orthodox Easter
Dozens of Ukrainians in Barrie joined millions across the globe on Sunday in celebrating Eastern Orthodox Easter.
Northern Ontario
Northern Ont. man charged with drug trafficking, $7K in drugs, cash seized
A 63-year-old northern Ont. man accused of drug dealing has been arrested as police seize $4,500 in suspected methamphetamine, cocaine, and opioids.
How long you can use your vintage Tupperware and other plastic food storage products
Since Tupperware, the iconic kitchen brand that's been a household name for decades, signalled recently that it might be going out of business, you might be wondering how long your stash of its food storage containers is safe to use — especially if it's vintage.
Ottawa
SIU investigating after driver fleeing police hits pedestrian
Ontario's police watchdog is investigating the circumstances surrounding a collision in Westboro that sent a pedestrian to hospital.
Toronto
Toronto's cherry blossoms are set to bloom early this year — here's when
Toronto’s cherry blossom trees are predicted to blossom earlier than usual this year, according to the organization that monitors the High Park Sakuras.
Stephen Lecce to introduce education legislation Monday
Ontario Minister of Education Stephen Lecce is scheduled to introduce legislation at Queen’s Park Monday.
Olivia Chow to make announcement in Toronto, fuelling speculation of mayoral bid
Toronto may have a new, high-profile competitor in the race to become the city's next mayor.
Montreal
Quebec boy breathing on his own after court-ordered extubation
The Quebec child who was extubated following a court ruling earlier this year is breathing on his own and will return home on Monday, according to his mother.
Teen arrested in Laval after man stabbed in his home
A teenage girl was arrested early Monday morning after a man was stabbed in his home. Laval police (SPL) said a 911 call just after midnight reported the assault, and officers arrived at the scene on Blaise Street in the Sainte Rose district.
Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable
The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month. The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.
Atlantic
Nova Scotia school support staff rally ahead of looming strike
A Saturday rally in Dartmouth was organized by CUPE to show that if the province doesn’t meet their demands, school support staff in Nova Scotia will go on strike.
Head-on crash in Charlottetown kills driver, injures 5 children
Police in Charlottetown say a driver has been killed and seven others are injured, including five children, after a head-on crash in the city Sunday night.
Acclaimed author, Order of Canada recipient Joan Clark dead at 88
Joan Clark, acclaimed Canadian author and Order of Canada recipient, has died. She was 88.
Winnipeg
Police tape off riverbank near Waterfront Drive
Winnipeg police have cordoned off a section of riverbank in Point Douglas for an ongoing investigation.
'A great opportunity': Downtown bars preparing for Jets whiteout party boost
With thousands of people set to come downtown to take part in Winnipeg Jets whiteout celebrations, restaurants and bars are looking to score some extra business.
Calgary
Woman in serious condition after early morning stabbing
Police are on scene in the northeast Calgary neighbourhood of Monterey Park, where they say a woman was stabbed.
Calgary firefighters knock down blaze in southeast industrial park
A large fire in an industrial area in southeast Calgary only resulted in minor damage to two buildings, officials say.
Police investigate 2 deaths in southwest Calgary
Calgary police are investigating two deaths that took place in southwest Calgary Saturday.
Edmonton
'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings
The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.
2 adults, 3 children OK after rollover on Anthony Henday Drive
A family of five was taken to hospital as precaution after a rollover on Anthony Henday Drive on Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
Legendary broadcaster Red Robinson honoured at memorial
Nearly 300 people gathered to pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Red Robinson.
No end in sight as Fraser Valley transit strike nears one-month mark
It’s been four weeks since transit workers in the Fraser Valley walked off the job, and it doesn’t appear they’ll be going back anytime soon.
39th annual Vancouver Sun Run draws over 35,000 participants
This year’s Vancouver Sun Run drew over 35,000 people to the downtown core.