WINDSOR, ONT. -- OPP responded to a two vehicle collision in Lakeshore resulting in a fatality, Saturday.

At approximately 9:00 a.m., emergency crews responded to a collision at Country Road 46, east of Country Road 19 – Manning Road.

A passenger of one of the vehicles involved was transported to hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

Country Road 46 between County Road 19 and Middle Road has since reopened.

Anyone with information is advised to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.