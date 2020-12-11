WINDSOR, ONT. -- LaSalle police are seeking information regarding a “vehicle of interest” spotted near the scene where a man was allegedly confronted by a gunman and shot after opening the front door.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident where the man was shot at a residence in the 1000 block of Eastbourne Avenue in LaSalle just before 8 p.m. Monday.

The unknown suspect then fled the scene and has yet to be located or identified.

Police say the victim’s injury did not appear to be life-threatening and he is expected to fully recover.

Investigators are now asking the public for information about the pictured vehicle that was seen in the area around the time of the incident. The vehicle in question looks to be a black mid-sized car with a “loud exhaust and burnt out passenger headlight,” police said.

It is currently unknown if the vehicle was involved, but police are asking the public not to approach the vehicle as the occupants may be armed and dangerous.

If possible, police are asking people to write down the license plate number and the location of the vehicle and contact police immediately.

LaSalle police believe the incident may have been targeted and do not believe there is any ongoing threat to public safety.

“This is a very active investigation and further details may be released at a future time,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the LaSalle Police Service immediately at 519 969-5210 or anonymous tips can also be made at Crime Stoppers at 519 258-8477 or www.catchcrooks.com.