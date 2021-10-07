OPP in Essex County to conduct Thanksgiving weekend traffic blitz

Windsor, Ont. -

Essex County OPP will be taking part in a traffic safety blitz over the Thanksgiving weekend with a focus on impaired driving, seatbelt use and other offences.

Officers will be participating in “Operation Impact” starting Friday where they will be actively patrolling local roadways in hopes to reduce collisions as a result of speeding, lack of seatbelts or impaired driving.

"The Thanksgiving Weekend is a much anticipated event, perhaps even more so given the challenges we continue to face. Following the Rules of the Road are easy but not following them will quickly complicate your life. Support your families by ensuring you arrive safely this weekend and if you decide not to follow the Rules, then be prepared for the significant consequences. Our officers will be carefully watching your driving behavior,” said Essex County OPP detachment commander, Inspector Glenn Miller.

Residents should expect to see an increased police presence on roadways and in communities while the initiative takes place.

“Operation Impact” runs from Friday at 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday.

Police ask residents to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone if you see a driver you suspect may be impaired or is showing disregard for traffic laws.