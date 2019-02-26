OPP help farmer move cattle away from Highway 401 in Lakeshore
OPP officers help a local farmer coral a herd of cattle that got dangerously close to Highway 401 in Lakeshore. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 4:16PM EST
It wasn’t a typical day for some OPP officers in Lakeshore.
The police officers helped a local farmer coral a herd of cattle that got dangerously close to Highway 401.
The cows were safely led back home.
After the incident police tweeted they are “#WorkingTogether to help each udder.”