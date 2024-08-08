Ontario government investing in infrastructure at University of Windsor

The Ontario government is investing more than $4.8 million in infrastructure at the University of Windsor.

The money will help renovate three of the most used classrooms on campus and overhaul the HVAC systems, renovate two rooms in the Centre for Engineering Innovation to create a single flexible classroom, do a full renovation of a Faculty of Education classroom, HVAC and surrounding hallways, and upgrade building automation controls to improve efficiency and comfort.

“It is essential that our colleges and universities have the latest learning tools and equipment so students can get the skills they need for the in-demand jobs of today and tomorrow,” said Jill Dunlop, Minister of Colleges and Universities.

“As part of our government’s plan to build Ontario, this investment will help institutions renew and modernize their facilities and allow them to continually improve the learning experience for students.”

Dr. Robert Aguirre, provost and vice president academic, expressed the university’s gratitude for the investment, supporting what he called much-needed infrastructure upgrades.