Ontario gives WIFF $375,000 in funding
The Windsor International Film Festival (WIFF) has been given a total of $375,500 in funding from the province of Ontario.
The announcement was made Friday in Windsor.
“Since its inception 20 years ago, the Windsor International Film Festival has grown into a marquee tourism event for southwestern Ontario and today represents a key stop on Canada’s film festival circuit,” said Stan Cho, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming.
“Our government is proud to support the festival in its celebration of the unique talent and innovative storytelling of filmmakers from across Ontario and around the world.”
Here’s a full breakdown of the grants received through six different programs:
Experience Ontario (Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming): $125,000
The Ontario Cultural Attraction Fund (Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Gaming): $80,000
Capital Grant (Ontario Trillium Foundation): $93,500
Francophone Community Grant (Ministry of Francophone Affairs): $50,000
Ontario Arts Council: $15,000
Industry Development Grant (Ontario Creates): $12,500
“WIFF is proud to continue to grow and prove to be a tourism and economic impact driver in our region,” said Vincent Georgie, executive director and chief programmer of WIFF.
“This incredible support enables to improve upon the celebrated festival experience, from quality of programming and screening experiences to marketing reach and professional development.”
He continued, saying the money is vital for the festival to grow and prosper, as it has over the last two decades.
WIFF continues until Nov. 3.
