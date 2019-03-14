

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Ontario's education sector is awaiting an update Friday on a wide range of issues, including class sizes.

The heads of the elementary and high school teachers' unions say they've been told an update is coming from the education minister, but they are in the dark as to what subjects will be covered.

The government has been consulting on class sizes since January, including the possibility of removing caps for kindergarten and primary grades.

Ontario's deputy education minister also sent school boards a memo earlier this month recommending school boards freeze hiring ahead of an update from the minister by March 15.

Education Minister Lisa Thompson has only guaranteed the future of full-day kindergarten for another year, saying that she is committed to "full-day learning."

The government has also been gathering feedback on a new sex-education curriculum, promising that a new one will be ready for the fall.