WINDSOR, ONT. -- In an attempt to thank truck drivers for keeping the food and supply chain going during the COVID-19 pandemic, ONroute Service Centres are continuing to give free coffee to drivers.

ONroute started the initiative last Wednesday, but CEO Melanie Teed-Murch believes the goodwill appreciation needs to continue.

“Truck drivers are playing a critical role as an essential service during COVID-19 and making significant sacrifices to support our supply chain, and we’re extremely grateful,” says Teed-Murch. “The uptake from the trucking industry on our free coffee last week was phenomenal, and we have decided to continue showing our appreciation.”

The initiative will now place every Wednesday at ONroute rest stops along highway 401 and 400 through May 13. Truckers need to provide proof of a trucking licence or association membership to receive the offer.

There are 23 ONroute plazas across Ontario, including the Tilbury location in Chatham-Kent, and is also offering all-hours access to fuel, washrooms, truck parking, and take-out and drive-through options for dining.