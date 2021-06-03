WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting two new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Thursday.

Both cases were close contact with a confirmed case.Medical officer of health Dr. Wajid Ahmed says the numbers are trending downward and he’d like to see it continue.

“Despite the net increase of two cases in the community, this is just a one-day number and we know things change so please continue to follow those public health measures,” says Ahmed.

The health unit says due to data clean up completed Wednesday, the net increase is two cases, due to 12 previous duplicates.

WECHU says there are 165 active cases, 91 are considered a Variant of Concern.

The death toll related to COVID-19 remains at 427 people.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,592 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,000 people who have recovered.

OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:

6 workplaces are in COVID-19 outbreak

1 community outbreak.

WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENTS VACCINATED: