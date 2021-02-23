WINDSOR, ONT. -- New help for job seekers is coming, thanks to a partnership between Workforce Windsor-Essex and Libro Credit Union.

Two online tools are currently being developed. The first is a training board which will display real-time supply and demand for local training.

The board will display all training programs in the area, searchable, based on cost, location duration, occupation and industry preferences.

Since many local jobs are expected to never return, the second local tool is a career choice calculator, which will help job seekers figure out the changes in pay for changing careers.

“I would say youth and women have been significantly impacted by COVID related to their employment,” said Lori Atkinson, Libro Credit Union regional manager. “Because they are typically employed in those sectors, so providing that information and training for in demand sectors I think will be very important for our recovery.”

These tools are expected to be released in the spring.