There appears to be a lot of interest in the municipal election in Chatham-Kent.

Municipal officials report online and advance poll voting was higher this year compared to the 2014 election.

According to final figures provided by the municipality, 9,787 votes were cast when online voting ended at 10 p.m. Monday. That is an increase from 7,330 votes in 2014.

Officials also report traditional advance polls were also busy, with 2,290 votes cast from October 11 to 13. That compares to 2,059 votes in 2014.

When the totals for online and advance polls are combined, there were 12,077 votes.

In 2014, the combined total was 9,389.

Chief Returning Officer and Chatham-Kent Director of Municipal Governance Judy Smith said she was pleased with the increases.

“I believe increased publicity regarding online voting and more voter familiarity with the process were certainly factors in the increase,” said Smith. “We’re very happy with the turnout so far.”

There is one more day remaining to vote, Monday, October 22.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Only 42.1 per cent of eligible voters in Chatham-Kent participated in the 2014 election. The response in 2010 was worse, when only 39.9 per cent of eligible voters participated.

Residents who did not receive a voter card or needs more information can go to the municipal website https://www.ckelection.com or contact the municipality at 519-360-1998 during business hours.