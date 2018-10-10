

CTV Windsor





Chatham-Kent residents don’t have to wait until election day to vote.

Advance polls begin Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, October 13 at all six municipal centres.

Advance polls in Blenheim, Chatham, Dresden, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg are open Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Internet voting is still ongoing through Monday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m.

Currently 4,800 individuals have voted online.

Election day is Monday, Oct. 22.