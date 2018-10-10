Advance polls open Thursday through Saturday in Chatham-Kent
Chatham Kent municipal offices (CTV Windsor/July 2018)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018 4:48PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, October 10, 2018 5:15PM EDT
Chatham-Kent residents don’t have to wait until election day to vote.
Advance polls begin Thursday, Oct. 11 through Saturday, October 13 at all six municipal centres.
Advance polls in Blenheim, Chatham, Dresden, Ridgetown, Tilbury and Wallaceburg are open Thursday, from 12 to 7 p.m., Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Internet voting is still ongoing through Monday, Oct. 15 at 10 p.m.
Currently 4,800 individuals have voted online.
Election day is Monday, Oct. 22.