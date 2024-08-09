WINDSOR
Windsor

    • One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings

    Beach water testing Aug 9 2024
    Share

    If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.

    The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has closed the beach due to unsafe E.coli levels in the water.

    Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, and Sandpoint Beach are under warnings due to heightened levels.

    Open this weekend are Cedar Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach.

    More information on the bacteria levels in the water can be found here.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News