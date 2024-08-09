One Windsor-Essex beach closed for swimming, three with warnings

If you wanted to go take a dip in the water this weekend, Lakeshore Lakeview Park West Beach is not the place to do so.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) has closed the beach due to unsafe E.coli levels in the water.

Cedar Island Beach, Colchester Beach, and Sandpoint Beach are under warnings due to heightened levels.

Open this weekend are Cedar Beach, Holiday Beach, Point Pelee North West Beach and Seacliff Beach.

More information on the bacteria levels in the water can be found here.