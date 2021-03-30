WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a crash between a transport truck and minivan near Harrow sent one driver to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police, the Essex Fire Department, and the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the two-vehicle collision at County Road 15 and County Road 18 in the Town of Essex on Tuesday around 8:00 a.m.

OPP say the preliminary investigation has indicated that a minivan and transport truck collided, which resulted in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated. The road is expected to be closed for some time as the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) team has been deployed to the area to assist with the ongoing investigation.

County Road 15 is closed between the 6th Concession and the 8th Concession while County Road 18 is closed between Walker Road and Giardini Sr. Road.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

